Thousands of people are gathering for Tommy Robinson’s protest in central London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GB Politics X account posted on the social media website that over 50,000 people have already turned up at the mustering point for the free speech rally three hours before. Videos and images shared on social media show the streets of London lined with protesters holding Union Jack flags.

The Unite the Kingdom march and rally organised by Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will see demonstrators arrive in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge at 11am to march towards the southern end of Whitehall. The march will begin at 11:30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counter protesters from Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) will gather in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally. It is hoped the routes will keep the two protests apart.

A massive police operation is taking place amid fears of violence involving protesters. The Metropolitan Police has called in 500 reinforcement officers from across the UK to help .

Around 1,000 officers will be responsible for the two protests taking place in central London, the force said. More than 1,600 officers will be deployed as part of the overall public order policing operation in the city, on a busy day for events.

Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event today (Saturday 13 September) as a day to “unite the kingdom”. The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X last night (Friday 12 September) he said: “Bring your smiles, flags and voice. No masks, open alcohol or violence. Politicians and legacy media are desperate for us to fail. Give them nothing to try and tarnish us. Looking forward to seeing you all”.