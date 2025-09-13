Protesters are set to take over London on Saturday for the Tommy Robinson protest and Stand Up To Racism rally.

This Saturday (September 13) a national demonstration organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson will take place in London with counter-protests also expected to take place on the day. Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event as a day to “unite the kingdom”.

The Unite the Kingdom march will see demonstrators arrive in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge at 11am to march towards the southern end of Whitehall. The march will begin at 11:30am.

On Saturday anti-fascism group, Stand Up To Racism UK, also organised a protest against Tommy Robinson’s rally. They will gather in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally. It is hoped the routes will keep the two protests apart.

If you are travelling in London today and are not taking part in the protests it is best to avoid these areas as they are likely to be crammed full of protesters. If you’re planning to be in London on Saturday here’s the travel advice you need to be aware of.

Travel advice for Tommy Robinson’s London September 13 protest

Protesters taking part in Tommy Robinson’s London September 13 protest have been advised to travel into London via London Bridge, Southwark or Blackfriars stations. This is because the start of the march will begin forming closer to Waterloo.

To avoid overcrowding, people will be told to join in from the other side of the road closest to London Bridge, Southwark and Blackfriars stations.

Travel advice for Stand Up To Racism UK London September 13 protest

Protesters joining in on the Stand Up To Racism rally have been advised to travel in by Russell Square underground station which is the nearest tube stop to the start of the planned march. Euston station which is on the Northern and Victoria lines and Holborn which is on the Central and Piccadilly are also nearby.