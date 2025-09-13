Police are not using live facial recognition in its policing of the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration which is beginning on London’s south bank.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said: “We’re using a mobile CCTV van to help monitor the build up of crowds. Officers have been asked if it’s using ‘live facial recognition’ – we can confirm it is not.” The live facial recognition technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – was used in the policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Live facial recognition (LFR) is a "game-changing tool" that has led to more than 700 arrests so far this year, Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has previously said. He outlined how the force is using technology to help tackle crime, which includes plans to use drones alongside officers to support public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement from the police comes as Tommy Robinson’s protest is about to begin. The Unite the Kingdom march and rally organised by Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will see demonstrators arrive in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge at 11am to march towards the southern end of Whitehall. The march will begin at 11:30am.

Police are not using live facial recognition in its policing of the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration which is beginning on London’s south bank. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A counter protest will also be taking place. Counter protesters from Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) will gather in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally. It is hoped the routes will keep the two protests apart.

A massive police operation is taking place amid fears of violence involving protesters. The Metropolitan Police has called in 500 reinforcement officers from across the UK to help.

Around 1,000 officers will be responsible for the two protests taking place in central London, the force said. More than 1,600 officers will be deployed as part of the overall public order policing operation in the city, on a busy day for events.