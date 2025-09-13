Brilyn Hollyhand has amplified his voice after his friend’s Charlie Kirk’s death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk, 31, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University Wednesday. A suspect in the assassination of conservative activist and close Trump ally Charlie Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced on Friday.

The suspect is said to be listed as politically “unaffiliated,” although both his parents are believed to be Republicans. On Friday author Brilyn Hollyhand made a speech at a vigil for Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyhan, 19, is the co-chair of the Youth Advisory Council to the Republican National Committee and has authored the book, ‘One Generation Away: Why Now is the Time to Restore American Freedom’. He also hosts his own podcast, ‘The Brilyn Hollyhand Show’.

Since the tragic assassination of co-founder and CEO of TPUSA Charlie Kirk, Brilyn Hollyhand has amplified his voice. He wrote on his Substack, which was then picked up by Fox News: “When I was in the fourth grade, I launched a podcast from my bedroom with nothing but a cheap microphone and a dream. At that age, most kids were worried about Little League or video games. I was worried about whether anyone would agree to come on my show. My first big guest was an up-and-coming conservative leader named Charlie Kirk.

“I remember nervously typing out my first message to him: ‘Hey, this is Brilyn! Thank you, Mr. Kirk!!!’ His response came quickly: ‘Pls call me Charlie haha.’ That was Charlie in a nutshell — humble, approachable and encouraging. Over the years, he became not just a figure I looked up to, but a mentor and, eventually, a friend. He poured into me the kind of words every young person needs to hear: ‘You are terrific! Keep the hustle and the focus. You are going places.’”

On Friday (12 September) he posted on X: “You can kill a man but you can’t kill a movement. Tonight, I stood before hundreds of students who are proof of Charlie’s legacy. It’s tempting to give up and walk away to safety. That’s not happening. To my friend Charlie: we’ll take it from here, one conversation at a time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours are now surfacing that he could take over the spokesperson role of Turning Point USA. This has not been confirmed, as is anyone replacing Charlie Kirk’s role.

However, speculation is beginning. One user replied: “I was wondering who would pick up the mic.“

Another said: “Charlie Kirk was more than a Christian conservative activist, he was a Civil Rights Leader. He can never be replaced but CJ Pearson & BriLyn Hollyhand come to mind to continue his legacy.“ A third added: “I watched them interview on Fox News with Brilyn Hollyhand. I was so impressed with him. Almost like an incarnation of Charlie Kirk. I see the same values strong faith amazing charisma. Could be the next face of turning point USA”.