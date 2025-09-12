Tyler Robinson mugshot released: What we know about Charlie Kirk murder suspect

The mugshot of the man suspected of murdering Charlie Kirk has been released - here’s everything we know about Tyler Robinson.

Following the murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, information about the shooting and the man suspected of carrying out the attack has trickled in. Following the arrest of Tyler Robinson, more information on the 22-year-old and his background has come to light.

Mr Kirk, who co-founded the nonprofit political organisation Turning Point USA, based in Arizona, was killed by a single shot in what police said was a targeted attack and Utah’s governor called a political assassination. The 31-year-old had been speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point at Utah Valley University at the time of Wednesday’s shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead hours later.

Mr Trump, who was joined by Democrats in condemning the violence, said he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US. On Friday (September 12) Mr Trump said: “He wanted to help young people, and he didn’t deserve this. He was really a good person.”

Vice president JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited with Mr Kirk’s family on Thursday (September 11) in Salt Lake City. The VP also posted a remembrance on X chronicling their friendship, dating back to initial messages in 2017, through Vance’s Senate run and the 2024 election.

“So much of the success we’ve had in this administration traces directly to Charlie’s ability to organise and convene,” Mr Vance wrote. “He didn’t just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government.”

The mugshot of Tyler Robinson - the man suspected of murdering Charlie Kirk - has been released | FBI

Mr Kirk’s coffin was flown aboard Air Force Two from Utah to Phoenix, where his non-profit political youth organisation is based. Funeral details have yet to be announced, however, Mr Trump has told reporters he would be in attendance.

Who is Tyler Robinson?

After more than 7,000 leads and tips poured in, according to officials, the suspect accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk is in custody. Tyler Robinson is said to have previously expressed his opposition to the viewpoints of the conservative activist to family members, authorities said.

The 22-year-old had become “more political” in the run-up to the shooting and had indicated to a family friend afterwards that he was responsible, Utah governor Spencer Cox said. Robinson is believed to have acted alone, and the investigation is ongoing, he added.

Mr Cox, a Republican, said Robinson had indicated to a family friend that he was connected to the shooting. He said a minister, also involved with law enforcement, turned the suspect, whose name was not immediately known, into authorities. “Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him’,” Mr Trump said.

The suspect’s father saw surveillance photos and worked with a pastor to encourage the surrender in Mr Kirk’s killing, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Robinson’s hometown, about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Utah Valley University, is a quiet suburb of St George, a city in the southwest corner of the state. He graduated from Pine View High School in St. George in 2021, a spokesperson for the school confirmed.

Growing up in Washington, Utah, he gained a strong academic record and earned a resident presidential scholarship to attend Utah State University. However, he dropped out after just one semester. On Friday, a spokesperson for the university said Robinson “briefly attended Utah State University for one semester in 2021.”

Voter registration records show Robinson is registered to vote unaffiliated with any party, but is listed as an “inactive” voter, meaning he didn’t vote in at least the most recent two general elections. State and national public records associated with Tyler Robinson’s name and date of birth show no prior criminal record.

Robinson’s arrest early on Friday morning was disclosed by President Donald Trump, who said in a Fox News Channel interview that, “with a high degree of certainty, we have him”. He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Charlie Kirk shooting - what we know

“I can tell you this was a targeted event,” said Robert Bohls, the top FBI agent in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, officials found a bolt-action rifle - a Mauser model 98 bolt-action rifle with a scope mounted on it - wrapped in a dark towel in a wooded area close to Utah Valley University.

Engravings found etched onto bullets on both the fired and unfired casings, were described as ‘key pieces of evidence’ by Utah governor Spencer Cox . The inscription on the fired casing said: "notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?"

Three unfired casings also had inscriptions. One read, "Hey fascists! Catch!" with an up arrow, a right arrow and three down arrows. Another appeared to reference an Italian anti-fascist song, saying: “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao ciao.” The third said: "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."

The shooter is believed to have blended into the campus crowd because of a college-age appearance, fired one shot from the rooftop, according to authorities. It is believed they then jumped off a roof and vanished into the nearby woods.