Charlie Kirk killer found: Trump says 'I think we have him' in hunt for shooting suspect - adding 'someone very close to him turned him in'
In an interview with Fox News he said: "I think we have him. I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody. He's in custody."
Trump also said that "someone that was very close to him turned him in," adding a "minister, father" helped in his capture. He added that he hoped the suspect, if found guilty, gets the death penalty and said they are currently at police headquarters.
He says he heard that the suspect was in custody "five minutes before I walked in". He adds that the local authorities "did a great job, everybody worked together". "It all worked out," he says.
Trump also told the US outlet that it wasn't known whether they were part of a bigger network. Trump said he did not want to watch the video of the shooting, adding that he did not want to remember Kirk that way.
The president says he heard the video was "horrific". Images and footage have already been released of a person of interest.
The person of interest was believed to be a male and seemingly of college age. Donald Trump, in the hours immediately after Kirk's death, blamed the "radical left", but authorities have not stated any motive.
It has been widely assumed by many, but not confirmed, that Kirk's politics played a role in the shooting. A vigil for Charlie Kirk is planned in London, later today.
Organised by Turning Point UK, the British branch of Kirk's right-wing youth political organisation, the event is due to start at 6pm. "All British supporters of Charlie please come to the vigil," the group said on social media.