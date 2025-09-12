Donald Trump is being accused of using AI in his video statement about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Viewers have become concerned after Trump dropped a somewhat glitchy video of himself addressing the nation from the White House. Trump slammed the 'heinous' assassination of his 'very good friend,' political activist and prominent Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at the age of 31 by a single bullet at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10).

Paying tribute to Kirk, Trump said he was a 'patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country he loved so much, the United States of America.' He added: "He fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth."

However dozens appeared to spot some 'glitchy movements' throughout the four-minute video noting changes to Trump's hand, the background and even his mouth that 'looks off at parts in the video.' One user wrote on X: “Um that Trump speech was AI... His pinky DISSAPPEARS! I don't care if it was just an edit- Trump sued 60 Minutes for MILLIONS over just an edit! Now they can just use AI when they want!? Can you imagine if President Biden got caught using AI to edit a speech!? This is outrageous”.

Others defended the President. One such user said on X: “It’s not AI, dude. It’s image morph between two cuts of him speaking. It means they had to splice footage. Meaning he couldn’t do it perfectly in one take.”

Another user added: “It’s a fade, not AI. Seems like they made an edit.“

Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a rally at Utah Valley University. Two people were detained in the aftermath but later released, with police still hunting for the shooter.

A UK offshoot of a US conservative group set up by Kirk is set to hold a vigil in London after he was shot dead. Turning Point UK has said its activists will gather on Friday evening by the Montgomery Statue in Whitehall and called on others to “join us in remembering Charlie”.