Usha Vance held hands with Charlie Kirk's widow Erika in a heartfelt gesture as they brought the right-wing influencer's casket from Utah to Arizona.

JD Vance’s wife Usha and widow Erika were dressed in all black and wearing sunglasses as they somberly walked off the aircraft with JD Vance trailing behind. Erika, 36, kept her gaze down as she stepped off the aircraft, as Usha put her arm around the grieving mother-of-two, seemingly to guide her down the stairs.

The Second Lady then pointed into the distance before moving her hand to meet Erika's. Hand-in-hand, the two slowly trekked to the ground, marking the conclusion of Kirk's final plane ride back to his home state of Arizona.

Kirk's two young children and parents - who witnessed their loved one get murdered - were also on board the flight. National Guard members were seen carrying Kirk's mahogany coffin on and off the plane.

A funeral is now planned for next week, which President Donald Trump said he will attend. He added that he has spoken with Kirk's wife, Erika, and said she is “devastated, absolutely devastated.”

Kirk, 31, was killed when a single bullet struck his neck as he addressed the more than 3,000 people in the crowd at a UVU rally on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities suspect the fatal shot came from the top of the Losee Center of the Orem campus, about 200 feet away from where Kirk was sitting underneath a tent.

Blood poured from his neck as terror ensued among the audience members, who were seen frantically fleeing the gory scene. Federal and local authorities are continuing to search for the suspect. They have released photos of a man they have identified as a 'person of interest' in the shooting.

The man appeared to have a slim build and was seen wearing a snapback with sunglasses, long pants, and a long-sleeved top. His long-sleeved top appears to bear a patriotic logo of the bald eagle flying across an American flag, reading 'Land of the Free... Home of the Brave'.

Little is known about the suspect. Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason said they 'appear to be of college age.' On Thursday night, security footage shared shows the suspect leaping from the roof of a building and fleeing. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for Kirk’s death.