US President Donald Trump's health is under scrutiny again after his face “completely droops” during 9/11 events.

Trump made a recent public appearance at a 9/11 anniversary memorial service at the Pentagon. The president attended the Thursday event alongside his wife, Melania Trump, for the 24th anniversary of the largest terrorist attack in the nation's history.

But it prompted more questions on his health. One user on X asked: "Trump at the 9/11 Pentagon memorial ceremony. What is wrong with his face?".

Another asked: "Watching 911 memorial and seeing Trump. Why is the right side of his mouth so droopy." A third said: "Definitely has pronounced drooping on the right side of face and mouth, typical of medical condition”,

A fourth similarly opined: "Just watching Trump at the Pentagon. His mouth is slanted looks very like he had a stroke."

The White House has not addressed the concerns, and there are no available medical reports to substantiate the speculative claims. It comes after the White House was forced to address rising concerns about the president's health in July after images emerged of his swollen ankles and bruised hand.

It was attributed to a combination of a benign condition, called chronic venous insufficiency, and frequent handshaking with world leaders, along with his aspirin regimen. Rumours were also rife about Trump’s health after JD Vance's assertion a couple of weeks ago that he feels ready to step into Trump's shoes should a "terrible tragedy" strike him down.

A rogue post on social site Reddit even went viral, in which a lack of public appearances by the President over the Labour Day weekend may indicate he had passed away. Trump was forced to address this.

"How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" the reporter asked him at the President’s announcement in the Oval Office. During his reply, the President issued a four-word response, saying: "It's just fake news." He explained he did numerous interviews and spent time at his golf club in Washington D.C.

He said: "Last week I did numerous news conferences. Then I didn't do any for two days and they said, 'there must be something wrong with him'. Biden wouldn't do them for months. You wouldn't see him and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."

He continued: "It's so fake. That's why the media has so little credibility. I know you were saying 'is he okay?' and 'how's he feeling?'. I just left. And it's also sort of a longer weekend but I was very active this labour day. I had heard that, but not to that extent.

"I've been very active over the weekend. [But] I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff."