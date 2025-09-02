A video has gone viral on social media showing mysterious bags thrown from a window at the White House.

Many users have shared the video on X questioning what is going on. One such user wrote on the social media platform: “This is the White House. What is going on? What was was thrown out of the window? All these happening amidst Trump Health Rumors! I have a lot of questions!”.

Another said: “What the hell was someone throwing out of the White House yesterday! Whatever they threw out was from the second story window and looked large and brown!”.

No official statement has been made from the White House on the video and it has not been verified. However it has ignited a wave of public speculation about the health of US President Donald Trump.

Captured from what appears to be a rooftop restaurant in Washington DC on 2 September 2025, the footage has fuelled online theories ranging from covert medical waste disposal to soiled clothing linked to an undisclosed illness. The Instagram account Washingtonian Problems (@washingtonianprobs) was seemingly the first to post the video, saying one of its members submitted it anonymously.

In July, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump, 79, had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. According to Leavitt, Trump reported swelling in his legs during a routine examination, which led to further medical evaluation.

Despite reassurances from Trump's medical team, many remain unconvinced about the US President’s health, especially given the lack of clarity around the President's daily schedule and recent public engagements. Official statements continue to maintain that Trump is in 'excellent health'.

It comes as rumours are rife about Trump’s health after JD Vance's assertion last week that he feels ready to step into Trump's shoes should a "terrible tragedy" strike him down. A rogue post on social site Reddit even viral, in which a lack of public appearances by the President on Thursday and Friday may indicate he has passed away. He hasn't. But that doesn't mean the internet moves on.

An unverified post also claimed that Melania Trump was spotted at Walter Reed Army Medical Center last week. The alleged sighting has fuelled speculation about President Donald Trump's health, with some users suggesting that he may be receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) or heart failure.

A pregnant woman shared her account on Threads, saying she encountered Melania Trump during an unexpected visit to Walter Reed's labour and delivery unit. She posted: “Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labour/Delivery because I'm very pregnant. Mid being monitored in triage guess who showed up for an unscheduled "tour" of L&D? Melania Trump”. She added that even hospital staff appeared surprised by the First Lady's presence.

Melania’s visit to the hospital has not been verified - and neither the link to Trump’s health. Photographs of what appear to be road closures near the Walter Reed National Military Hospital have been circulation on X today ahead of Trump’s announcement. The President is set to make a speech from the White House amid all of the rumours and speculation.

There is no proof that the hospital road closures are legitimate. It seems that only roads behind security gates are closed, which are normally closed late at night. One user pointed out on Threads: “All the main roads around the complex are open. Those closed signs on the map are closed gates which is totally normal.”

NationalWorld has approached the White House for comment.