People are "fearing the worst" for US President Donald Trump as his wife Melania has reportedly been spotted at Walter Reed Hospital.

People are “fearing the worst” for US President Donald Trump as his wife Melania has reportedly been spotted at Walter Reed Hospital.

Social media has erupted with rumours and speculations after an unverified post claimed that Melania Trump was spotted at Walter Reed Army Medical Center last week. The alleged sighting has fuelled speculation about President Donald Trump's health, with some users suggesting that he may be receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) or heart failure.

A pregnant woman shared her account on Threads, saying she encountered Melania Trump during an unexpected visit to Walter Reed's labour and delivery unit. She posted: “Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labour/Delivery because I'm very pregnant. Mid being monitored in triage guess who showed up for an unscheduled "tour" of L&D? Melania Trump”. She added that even hospital staff appeared surprised by the First Lady's presence.

The claim quickly spread across platforms including X and TikTok, where users linked the sighting to President Trump's recent absence from public events. His last confirmed appearance was at a cabinet meeting on 26 August, after which his schedule has shown an unusual gap.

Walter Reed Army Medical Center is historically significant in matters concerning presidential health. Located in Washington, D.C., the facility has a dedicated presidential suite and has been the site of both routine check-ups and urgent medical interventions for US leaders. Melania’s visit to the hospital has not been verified - and neither the link to Trump’s health.

It has also been alleged today that roads around the hospital are closed. One user wrote on X: “PEOPLE ARE FEARING THE WORST AFTER ROADS HAVE BEEN CLOSED AROUND WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER”. Another said: “White House to make an announcement at 2pm September 2, all roads to Walter Reed hospital shutdown. What's going on in America?”.

It has not been confirmed whether the roads are still closed and why they were shut. One user wrote on Threads: “All the main roads around the complex are open. Those closed signs on the map are closed gates which is totally normal.”

However, the alleged closure of roads around the hospital is causing panic and confusion as the American President is set to make an announcement today from the White House. He is set to make a speech today at 2pm US time (7pm UK time) from within the Oval Office, as per an alert issued to the White House press pool yesterday.

Walter Reed Army Medical Center. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rumours are rife about Trump’s health after JD Vance's assertion last week that he feels ready to step into Trump's shoes should a "terrible tragedy" strike him down. A rogue post on social site Reddit even viral, in which a lack of public appearances by the President on Thursday and Friday may indicate he has passed away. He hasn't. But that doesn't mean the internet moves on.

On Sunday, whilst taking a breather from the public spotlight, Trump shared a snap on his Truth Social platform showing him on the golf course with former football coach Jon Gruden. "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden - A really nice guy, and true character!" he penned.

However, Gruden had uploaded a picture to his X account a week prior sporting identical attire to that seen in Trump's post, suggesting Trump's upload was harking back to an earlier round of golf.