US President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement from the White House today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Donald Trump is set to make an unspecified announcement today at 2pm US time (7pm UK time) from within the Oval Office, as per an alert issued to the White House press pool yesterday. While the White House hasn't revealed the topic of Tuesday's presidential announcement, Trump may decide to address one of several key issues that his administration has been focusing on recently, reports the Mirror US.

The president might use Tuesday to give the American people a more thorough look at his health status, aiming to quash speculation about his mortality that gained traction following JD Vance's assertion last week that he feels ready to step into Trump's shoes should a "terrible tragedy" strike him down. A rogue post on social site Reddit even viral, in which a lack of public appearances by the President on Thursday and Friday may indicate he has passed away. He hasn't. But that doesn't mean the internet moves on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement from the White House today. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speculation about the president's health has also been rife online during his absence from public view. Theories online suggested a potential health-related cover-up by the White House. There has been speculation about possible complications related to his diagnosis in July of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and other apparent health issues.

A peculiar, recurring bruise has been spotted on the back of Trump's right hand for several months, often covered with what seems to be a thick layer of concealer. Trump's lower legs and ankles have also been observed to be severely swollen at various public events and meetings.

On Sunday, whilst taking a breather from the public spotlight, Trump shared a snap on his Truth Social platform showing him on the golf course with former football coach Jon Gruden. "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden - A really nice guy, and true character!" he penned.

However, Gruden had uploaded a picture to his X account a week prior sporting identical attire to that seen in Trump's post, suggesting Trump's upload was harking back to an earlier round of golf.