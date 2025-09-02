Rumours are rife online on the health of Donald Trump ahead of his announcement to be made today at the White House.

Despite appearing alive and well in a gold USA baseball cap while he entered a motorcade towards Trump National Golf Club, users on social media are questioning whether he is “in hospital”. One such user wrote on X: “Where is trump? Is he OK? Is he in the hospital?”.

Another user questioned: “Is President Trump being flown to Walter Reed Hospital?“. All focus is on a hospital in Washington DC.

Photographs of what appear to be road closures near the Walter Reed National Military Hospital, home of a Presidential suite where Trump was previously hospitalised in 2020 for COVID-19, have been circulating on X, prompting more speculation on the US President’s health. There is no proof that these road closures are legitimate.

It seems that only roads behind security gates are closed, which are normally closed late at night. One user pointed out on Threads: “All the main roads around the complex are open. Those closed signs on the map are closed gates which is totally normal.”

Rumours are rife online on the health of Donald Trump ahead of his announcement to be made today at the White House. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Nevertheless, the road closures have sparked conversation ahead of Trump’s ‘announcement’ today. Claims that Melania Trump was spotted at the Presidential hospital in Washington DC, have also prompted speculation. An unverified post claimed that Melania Trump was spotted at Walter Reed Army Medical Center last week. The alleged sighting has fuelled speculation about President Donald Trump's health, with some users suggesting that he may be receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) or heart failure.

A pregnant woman shared her account on Threads, saying she encountered Melania Trump during an unexpected visit to Walter Reed's labour and delivery unit. She posted: “Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labour/Delivery because I'm very pregnant. Mid being monitored in triage guess who showed up for an unscheduled "tour" of L&D? Melania Trump”. She added that even hospital staff appeared surprised by the First Lady's presence.

The claim quickly spread across platforms including X and TikTok, where users linked the sighting to President Trump's recent absence from public events. His last confirmed appearance was at a cabinet meeting on 26 August, after which his schedule has shown an unusual gap.

Melania’s visit to the hospital has not been verified - and neither the link to Trump’s health. Comments about Trump’s state of health and being in hospital are unverified.

Rumours are rife about Trump’s health after JD Vance's assertion last week that he feels ready to step into Trump's shoes should a "terrible tragedy" strike him down. A rogue post on social site Reddit even viral, in which a lack of public appearances by the President on Thursday and Friday may indicate he has passed away. He hasn't. But that doesn't mean the internet moves on.

On Sunday, whilst taking a breather from the public spotlight, Trump shared a snap on his Truth Social platform showing him on the golf course with former football coach Jon Gruden. "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden - A really nice guy, and true character!" he penned.