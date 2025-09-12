The UK offshoot of a US conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk is set to hold a vigil in his memory after he was shot dead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kirk, a Donald Trump ally and co-founder and chief executive of the youth right-wing organisation Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University show on Wednesday. Turning Point UK has said its activists will gather on Friday evening (12 September) at 6pm by the Montgomery Statue in Whitehall, London in order to “join us in remembering Charlie”.

Jack Ross, the group’s chief executive, told Sky News: “It’s absolutely shocking, we’re heartbroken over here in the UK.” Turning Point claims to be the "largest Conservative student movement" in the US with groups at more than 3,500 universities and high schools, and "exists to educate young people about the importance of limited government, free markets, and freedom" - according to its website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk and his wider movement have been credited with the surge in Gen Z voters who helped re-elect Donald Trump as president last year. It was set up as a non-profit organisation in the wake of Barack Obama's re-election to educate more young people about conservative politics and encourage others to spread the word.

Kirk co-founded TPUSA the day after he finished high school with the help of ultra-conservative Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery, who convinced him to abandon his plans to go to university after hearing him speak. It is funded largely by conservative donors. Outside of its schools and universities programmes, TPUSA hosts six national summits and eight regional conferences a year - and has several spin-off groups.

Turning Point Action is its grassroots political arm, which talks to voters and helps get conservative candidates elected. Turning Point Faith focuses specifically on religious advocacy, and Turning Point Endowment is responsible for the organisation's charitable and financial activities.

The UK offshoot of a US conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk is set to hold a vigil in his memory after he was shot dead. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

On Turning Point UK’s website it reads: “We are a movement open to all ages; all backgrounds and demographics; all faiths and beliefs. We wish to unite people under the banner of personal responsibility, limited government and free market economics. We believe in FAMILY; FAITH; FREEDOM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Founded in 2019, we have led the charge in the battle against, so-called ‘progressivism’ – from protecting our historical figures to exposing the woke gender nonsense being taught in our schools and universities.”