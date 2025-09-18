US television network ABC has pulled late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel from the air indefinitely over he made comments about the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk, 31, was shot dead during a debate rally at Utah Valley University on September 10. 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson has since been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with his death.

The incident saw Kimmel make comments during an episode of his talk show earlier this week in which he said “MAGA Gang” are trying to “score political points” on the back of Kirk’s death. A spokesperson for the Disney-owned network, on which Jimmy Kimmel Live airs, confirmed that the host had been pulled from air, saying in a statement: “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US television network ABC has pulled late-night chat show host Jimmy Kimmel from the air indefinitely following his comments over the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. | Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Ca

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk?

The controversy that has led to ABC pulling Kimmel from the air stems from a monologue the host delivered during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live which aired on Monday, September 15.

In the monologue, Kimmel, who has hosted the show since 2003, said: “The MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

While Robinson has been arrested and charged in connection with Kirk’s death, authorities have not specified a motive in the shooting. They also said he was not registered to any political party and did not vote in the 2022 or 2024 elections despite rife speculation on social media.

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before his public speaking event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday, minutes before he was fatally shot. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

During the same monologue, Kimmel also took aim at President Trump ordering for flags to be flown at half mast for the Turning Point USA founder. He also mocked the US leader’s reaction to the fatal shooting, saying: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimmel previously took to Instagram in the aftermath of Kirk’s death to condemn the fatal attack and sent “love” to the 31-year-old’s family, including his wife and two young children.

President Donald Trump described Kimmel being pulled off air as “great news for America”. In a social media post, he said: “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.

“Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings that Colbert, if that’s possible.”

He also took aim at Kimmel’s fellow late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, calling them “two total losers, on Fake News NBC”. He said: “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the shock cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s late night talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. CBS announced earlier this year that the show would be ending after 33 years in May 2026, with the network describing the move as “purely a financial decision”.

However, the cancellation has drawn criticism from some who believe that the move was politically influenced following President Trump’s vocal dislike of the host and his show. Colbert’s cancellation came after he criticised a $16million settlement deal concerning a lawsuit filed against the network owned Paramount by President Trump after he alleged that an interview with the 2024 democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on CBS’s news programme 60 Minutes was deceptively edited to sway public opinion in her favour.

Colbert called the settlement “a big fat bribe” during a monologue on his show. His subsequent cancellation drew condemnation from some politicians, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren who said: “CBS canceled Colbert's show just three days after Colbert called out CBS owner Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”