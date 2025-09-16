A video shows Air Force One landing at Stansted Airport as Donald Trump arrives for his second UK state visit.

Footage shows the moment Air Force One landed at London Stansted Airport on September 16 as US President Donald Trump arrived in the UK for his second state visit.

President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump were met off Air Force One by Viscount Hood, the king’s lord-in-waiting, before boarding Marine One to travel to Winfield House, the US Ambassador's residence.

What will Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK involve?

On Wednesday September 17, the president and first lady will be taken by carriage through the Windsor estate with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The president will lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to London on September 16. | Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Later, there will be a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows.

In the evening, a state banquet will be held at Windsor Castle.

On Thursday September 18, the president will meet the PM at Chequers.

They will view the Sir Winston Churchill archives before holding a meeting and a news conference.

Will roads be closed during Donald Trump's state visit to the UK?

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead say some road closures are expected from mid-morning to early afternoon on Tuesday September 16 and Wednesday September 17:

A308 Osborne Road.

A308 Frances Road.

A308 Kings Road Roundabout.

A308 Albert Road.

A322 Kings Road from junction with Bolton Road.

St Leonards Road from Bolton Road Roundabout.

Castle Hill road will be closed from Tuesday September 16 to Friday September 19 which will prevent vehicle deliveries or pick-ups for business and residents.

The Thames Path between Victoria Bridge and Albert Bridge will be closed on Wednesday September 17 and Thursday September 18.

The River Thames between Old Windsor Lock and Windsor and Eton Footbridge will be closed on multiple unspecified occasions from Monday September 15 to Friday September 19. The Harbour Master has communicated that during these dates, delays of up to four hours can be expected at any time.