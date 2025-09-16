Donald Trump will shortly be arriving in the UK to embark on his second state visit to the country - here’s the US President’s full itinerary including a state banquet with King Charles at Windsor Castle and meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers.

US President Donald Trump is due to land in the UK this evening ready to enjoy his second state visit to the country – an unprecedented gesture towards an American leader. Mr Trump’s previous grand state visit was hosted by the late Queen in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The precedent for second-term US presidents, who have already made a state visit, is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama. However, the current US leader will again be wined and dined, this time at a sumptuous white tie state banquet in Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Trump said: “My relationship is very good with the UK, and Charles, as you know, who’s now King, is my friend. It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it’s a great honour.

“And this one’s at Windsor. They’ve never used Windsor Castle for this before. They use Buckingham Palace. And I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So it’s going to be nice.”

US President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the then Prince of Wales and the then Duchess of Cornwall, during a group photo ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019 | Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Donald Trump UK state visit – Tuesday, September 16

The President, accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, arrives in the UK on Tuesday evening. They are to be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.

There will be no public-facing element on the first day of his state visit, when the President will remain within the private Windsor Castle’s estate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The Trumps will remain in the castle’s private estate on Wednesday and stay at the royal residence overnight.

Donald Trump UK state visit – Wednesday, September 17

Mr and Mrs Trump are to be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

The Trumps will be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate along a route towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF. Mr Trump, accompanied by Charles, is set to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal Family will join the Trumps in the State Dining Room and the visitors will be taken to see a special display of Royal Collection items which relate to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room.

In a private moment, Mr and Mrs Trump will later visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath. It will be followed by a short tour of the chapel and a musical performance from the chapel choir.

Mr Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle and a special beating retreat military ceremony.

The traditional grand state banquet is set to take place at Windsor Castle in the evening, with both Mr Trump and Charles set to give speeches as the glittering event gets underway.

Donald Trump UK state visit – Thursday, September 18

A guard of honour from RAF Halton and bagpipers are set to greet Mr Trump after he arrives at Chequers and meets Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria.

Mr Trump will stop off for a personal view of the Sir Winston Churchill archives held at Chequers, before having a bilateral meeting. Later, the political leaders are to attend a business reception, hosted by the Chancellor at Chequers.

Elsewhere, Mrs Trump is set to look at Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

Afterwards, Mrs Trump is to join Kate at Frogmore Gardens for a meeting with the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their Go Wild badge. Kate has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020.

Mrs Trump will later travel to Chequers, to join her husband as the remaining elements of the state visit take place. Sir Keir and Lady Victory are to bid farewell to the Trumps at Chequers. The Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of Charles, is to bid farewell to the Trumps as the state visit comes to an end.