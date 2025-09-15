When President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive in the UK on September 16, they will be greeted by the ambassador of the United States, Warren Stephens. They will be welcomed by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting on behalf of King Charles.

On Wednesday September 17, Donald Trump and Melania Trump will be greeted by Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William when they travel to Windsor Castle, they will then be formally welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Before having lunch, a royal salute will be fired in both the Tower of London and in Windsor.

Following lunch, President Trump will lay a wreath on the tomb of Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. After the late monarch passed away, Donald Trump said: “Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.”

Donald Trump also said: “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!”

After President Trump visits St George’s chapel, a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows will take place. On the evening of Wednesday September 17, there will be a state banquet and on Thursday September 19, Sir Keir Starmer will meet Donald Trump at Chequers.

Whilst Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump meet on Thursday September 19, Melania Trump will visit the Royal Library at Windsor Castle and see Queen Mary Doll’s House. She will then have a separate engagement with Catherine, Princess of Wales and meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields together.

Melania Trump will then meet up with her husband at Chequers before they return home together.

Melania and Catherine. Princess of Wales, will meet at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor and will also be joined by members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program. Catherine, Princess of Wales has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020 and was a Brownie as a child.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Melania Trump are both known for their elegant fashion style and have dressed in a similar way on more than one occasion. NationalWorld takes a look at their mirroring outfits over the years.

