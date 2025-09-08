It is hard to believe that it has been three years since Queen Elizabeth II died. She passed away on September 8, 2022. After reigning for 70 years, she died at Balmoral, aged 96.

The Royal family issued a statement which read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The King then issued another statement which read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

King Charles also said: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Prince William also released a statement which read: “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

In September 7 last year the government announced details of the memorial and said: “The site for the new national Queen Elizabeth II Memorial has today been announced as St James’s Park, London.

“The memorial site will include the area of St James’s Park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and land surrounding the pathway down to the lake, including the Blue Bridge.

“The site was chosen because of its close proximity to the ceremonial route of The Mall, its historical and constitutional significance and personal connection to Queen Elizabeth. It is close to Buckingham Palace - the Monarch’s official residence - the Commonwealth headquarters, and statues of her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.”

The final design for the memorial is expected to be unveiled in April 2026 to coincide on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured as a child, before her wedding to Prince Phillip and at the wedding of Prince Edward to the then Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999

The future Queen, the then Princess Elizabeth with nannies and younger sister Princess Margaret

The late Queen has always been a dog loger and here she is with her parents, their Tibetan lion dog, labradors and corgis