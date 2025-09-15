Prince Harry recently met up with his father King Charles on his visit to the UK.

Although Prince Harry did not return to the UK specifically to see his father King Charles, it was hoped that following their aides meeting earlier in the summer that a reconciliation meeting could be on the cards.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace shared a statement which read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Prince Harry at 41: How will he spend his birthday, will he bring his wife Meghan and children to the UK soon? The couple at the Trooping The Colour ceremony in 2018. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

When Prince Harry was told of his father’s diagnosis, he flew back to the UK for a meeting that reportedly lasted around 30 minutes at Clarence House. When Prince Harry flew back to the UK to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games in May 2024, he did not see his father as King Charles had a “full programme.” A spokesperson for Prince Harry said: "The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

On September 10, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, once again met with his father, King Charles at Clarence House in London. The pair met for almost an hour, and after their meeting, Prince Harry said his father was “great, thank you,” the pair had last seen each other 19 months previously.

Will Prince Harry now bring his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex to the UK with their children?

At the time of writing, there is no indication to suggest that Prince Harry has any plans to bring his wife and family to the UK soon. However, now that he and his father have met, there is hope that the father and son could meet up again soon with Meghan and King Charles’s grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry is likely to spend his 41st birthday privately with his family in Montecito.