Prince Harry has previously expressed hopes for a "reconciliation" with King Charles during a television interview with the BBC.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and two of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were present at the Wimbledon Men’s final yesterday (Sunday July 13) where Jannik Sinner triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz. As she took to the court to present trophies to the competitors, a fan shouted out ‘I Love You, Kate!’

According to the Daily Mail, “Prince William probably knew about the secret 'peace summit' between the Sussexes' key aides and the King’s communications secretary but will be a 'tougher nut to crack' than his father.” In photos obtained by The Mail On Sunday, Meredith Maines, Liam Maguire and King Charles’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae were seen at a secret meeting in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Mail On Sunday that “There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,' said a source. 'There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

As talks take place btween royal aides, when is Prince Harry set to meet King Charles, who is Meredith Maines? Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the 'International Year of The Reef' 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The talks held between aides took place at the Royal Over-Seas League club, which is a members only club and is located close by to Buckingham Palace.

Who is Meredith Maines?

Around the same time, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new Netflix show Meghan, With Love, in February of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appointed Meredith Maines as their new head of communications. Meredith Maines succeeded Ashley Hansen, who left Archewell as the former head of communications last October to launch her own firm.

Meredith Maines previously worked as the first marketing partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, and before her role at Lightspeed Venture Partners, worked at Hulu and as a talent manager for American Idol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meredith Maines began working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on March 4 this year and said: "I'm honored to partner with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to highlight the amazing work they are doing through Archewell, their broader business portfolio, and nonprofit work."

Who is Liam Maguire?

Along with Meredith Maines, also pictured at the meeting was Liam Maguire, who runs the UK public relations team for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Who is Tobyn Andrae?

Joining Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire at the meeting was Tobyn Andrae, King Charles’s communication secretary.

When could Prince Harry meet with King Charles?

Prince Harry is due back in the UK in September for the annual WellChild awards, so it is likely that if a reconciliation meeting does take place between Prince Harry and King Charles, it will be around this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did Prince Harry last see King Charles?

Prince Harry and King Charles are believed to have last met in February last year when King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was made public. It is thought they only met for around 30 minutes at Clarence House before Prince Harry jetted back to the US.