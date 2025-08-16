The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

In August 2022, it was announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family would be moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II was still alive (she died a month later on September 8, 2022).

At the time, Prince George was nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, was four, and it was announced that the children would be starting at Lambrook School, a private co-educational preparatory school near Ascot in Berkshire. Lambrook School educates children up to Year 8, so Prince George will be leaving in the summer of 2026.

It is not yet known whether Prince George will follow in his mother’s footsteps and attend Marlborough College or attend Eton College like Prince William. However, it is expected that both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue at Lambrook School as their new home Forest Lodge is in Windsor too.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are moving to Forest Lodge. Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, Windsor Great Park,Berkshire, photographed in 2018.

After the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024 she returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for her recovery. In a video message released on March 22, 2024, the Princess of Wales shared the news that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a video statement, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that it was a “huge shock” and when she underwent abdominal surgery, it was not known that there was any cancer. The Princess of Wales revealed that “However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," said the princess.”

In January 2025, Catherine Princess of Wales revealed that she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London where she received treatment. The Princess of Wales posted a message on social media where she said that she remained “focused on recovery” and said: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

Why are the Prince and Princess of Wales moving to Forest Lodge?

According to The Sun, “Insiders say they are hoping for a ‘fresh start’ after a difficult time at Adelaide Cottage, during which Queen Elizabeth II and Kate and Charles were diagnosed with cancer.”

How big is Forest Lodge and who lives there now?

Forest Lodge is an eight-bedroom property and is surrounded by nature in Windsor Great Park. Nature has played an important part in Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery from cancer and accompanying a video shared on their social media recently, the Princess of Wales also wrote: “MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C.”

Forest Lodge’s freehold is owned by King Charles (care of The Crown Estate) and there is currently no family occupying the property, the recent tenants have moved out after purchasing a property.

According to The Sun, “planning permission for modest internal and external renovations to Forest Lodge were lodged with the council in June.

Documents show it requires new doors and windows, stripping out of internal walls, ­renovated ceilings and new floors.

“But there are no plans for any demolition or new outbuildings.”

When Forest Lodge was last renovated in 2001, it was valued at £5.5 million, but according to reports, it could now be worth £16 million if put on the open market.