President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are arriving in the UK on Tuesday September 16.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles’s wife Queen Camilla was a notable absence from the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, guests included Prince Andrew, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Buckingham Palace shared the news that Queen Camilla was forced to miss the funeral while she recovers from acute sinusitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the NHS, “Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. It's common and usually clears up on its own within 4 weeks. But medicines can help if it's taking a long time to go away.”

When does Donald Trump land in the UK and was Melania Trump wearing a British brand when she left? President Donald Trump (C) and first lady Melania Trump (L) board Air Force One on September 16, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Before leaving for the UK, Donald Trump was asked questions about his impending trip and King Charles. With regards to King Charles, Donald Trump said: “He represents the country so well. He’s such an elegant gentleman.

After the late monarch passed away, Donald Trump paid tribute to her via his TruthSocial platform and said: ''Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Trump also said: “May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts.”

When does Donald Trump land in the UK?

It is expected that Donald Trump will arrive in the evening of Tuesday September 16.

When is Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales’s engagement?

Melania and Catherine. Princess of Wales, will meet at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor and will also be joined by members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program. Catherine, Princess of Wales has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020 and was a Brownie as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did Melania Trump wear a British brand on leaving the US?

It would seem that Melania Trump was wearing a British brand as she was spotted leaving the US with President Donald Trump. She appeared to be wearing a trench coat by British brand Burberry, and over the years, both she and the Princess of Wales have demonstrated a similar sense of fashion.