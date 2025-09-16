When does Donald Trump land in the UK and was Melania Trump wearing a British brand when she left the USA?
President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump are on their way to the UK and were spotted boarding Air Force One on September 16, 2025, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Ahead of his historic State visit, Donald Trump praised King Charles who attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, alongside his son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales.
King Charles’s wife Queen Camilla was a notable absence from the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, guests included Prince Andrew, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Buckingham Palace shared the news that Queen Camilla was forced to miss the funeral while she recovers from acute sinusitis.
According to the NHS, “Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. It's common and usually clears up on its own within 4 weeks. But medicines can help if it's taking a long time to go away.”
Before leaving for the UK, Donald Trump was asked questions about his impending trip and King Charles. With regards to King Charles, Donald Trump said: “He represents the country so well. He’s such an elegant gentleman.
After the late monarch passed away, Donald Trump paid tribute to her via his TruthSocial platform and said: ''Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.
“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”
Donald Trump also said: “May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts.”
When does Donald Trump land in the UK?
It is expected that Donald Trump will arrive in the evening of Tuesday September 16.
When is Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales’s engagement?
Melania and Catherine. Princess of Wales, will meet at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor and will also be joined by members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program. Catherine, Princess of Wales has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020 and was a Brownie as a child.
Did Melania Trump wear a British brand on leaving the US?
It would seem that Melania Trump was wearing a British brand as she was spotted leaving the US with President Donald Trump. She appeared to be wearing a trench coat by British brand Burberry, and over the years, both she and the Princess of Wales have demonstrated a similar sense of fashion.