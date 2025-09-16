The vigil for the Duchess of Kent took place on September 15 at Westminster Cathedral ahead of her funeral on Tuesday September 16. The Duchess of Kent’s husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, along with his daughter Lady Helen Taylor, was amongst those attending the private vigil.

On Monday September 15, the coffin of Katharine, Duchess of Kent was taken by hearse from her home, Kensington Palace, to Westminster Cathedral where the Rite of Reception and Vespers took place on the evening of the Requiem Mass. Lady Helen Taylor entered the church on the arm of her father, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

Joining Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent were his other children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews who is married to Sylvana Palma Tomaselli; their three children, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, Lady Marina Windsor and Lady Amelia Taylor were also present.

Lady Helen Taylor was accompanied by her husband, Timothy Taylor and her four children , Columbus, Cassius, Eloise and Estella. Lord Nicholas Windsor, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, was joined by his sons, Albert, Leopold and Louis, as well as his wife Paola.

One royal who was expected to be present at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral was Queen Camilla but Buckingham Palace announced that she had to pull out of the engagement at the last minute while she recovers from acute sinusitis. However, King Charles still attended along with his son Prince William and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

When the Duchess of Kent passed away, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: The Duke of Kent arrives for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images) The Duke of Kent arriving at the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral . along with his daughter Lady Helen Taylor | Getty Images Share

2 . King Charles III arrives without his wife Queen Camilla for the funeral service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent King Charles III arrives for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 | Getty Images Share

3 . Prince Edward, Duke of Kent at the funeral service for his late wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent arrives for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. | Getty Images Share