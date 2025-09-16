The vigil for the Duchess of Kent took place on September 15 at Westminster Cathedral ahead of her funeral on Tuesday September 16. The Duchess of Kent’s husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, along with his daughter Lady Helen Taylor, was amongst those attending the private vigil.
On Monday September 15, the coffin of Katharine, Duchess of Kent was taken by hearse from her home, Kensington Palace, to Westminster Cathedral where the Rite of Reception and Vespers took place on the evening of the Requiem Mass. Lady Helen Taylor entered the church on the arm of her father, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.
Joining Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent were his other children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews who is married to Sylvana Palma Tomaselli; their three children, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, Lady Marina Windsor and Lady Amelia Taylor were also present.
Lady Helen Taylor was accompanied by her husband, Timothy Taylor and her four children , Columbus, Cassius, Eloise and Estella. Lord Nicholas Windsor, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, was joined by his sons, Albert, Leopold and Louis, as well as his wife Paola.
One royal who was expected to be present at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral was Queen Camilla but Buckingham Palace announced that she had to pull out of the engagement at the last minute while she recovers from acute sinusitis. However, King Charles still attended along with his son Prince William and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales.
When the Duchess of Kent passed away, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.
Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.
“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”