The Duke of Kent led a private vigil to honour his wife, the Duchess of Kent, ahead of her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

The Duke of Kent was supported by his daughter Lady Helen Taylor at a private vigil for his late wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, which was held at Westminster Cathedral on September 15, ahead of her funeral taking place there today (September 16). The Duchess of Kent’s coffin was carried by soldiers up the cathedral stairs and was greeted by Father Slawomir, the Dean of Westminster Cathedral.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent died at the age of 92 on September 4, 2025. Buckingham Palace shared a statement which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.

Prince Edward Duke of Kent and his daughter Lady Helen Taylor arrive at Westminster Cathedral on the eve of the funeral of the Duchess of Kent on September 15, 2025 in London.

“Members of the public wishing to pay their condolences to Her Royal Highness's family can do so using this form .”

Buckingham Palace also shared details of her funeral in a statement which read: The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST. Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.

Her Royal Highness’s coffin will be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, 15th September, where the Rite of Reception and Vespers will take place, on the eve of the Requiem Mass. Thereafter it will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 th September, Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will join The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.

Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.

Flags will be half-masted at all official Royal Residences flying the Union flag on the day of the Funeral.”

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the Royal family in modern British history, the Duchess of Kent converted to Catholicism in 1994. Her funeral will be attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, his daughter Lady Helen Taylor, her husband Tim Taylor and their children - Columbus Taylor, 31, Cassius Taylor, 28, Eloise Olivia Katherine Taylor, 22, and Estella Taylor, 20.

Earl of St Andrews, the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent will also attend the funeral with his wife, Sylvana Palma Tomaselli and their three children, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, Lady Marina Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor. Lord Nicholas Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Kent’s other son will also attend with his wife Paola and three sons – Albert, Leopold and Louis.

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral service will not be televised.