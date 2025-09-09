A book of condolence has been opened on the monarchy’s official website for members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the family of the late Duchess of Kent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the family of the late Duchess of Kent are now able to do so at the monarchy’s official website. An online book of condolence has been opened at royal.uk.

Katharine, who was married to the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died last Thursday (September 4) at the age of 92. She is said to have died peacefully at her Wren Cottage home at Kensington Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of her passing, the Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

The union flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at midday as a mark of respect and a formal framed announcement posted on the railings of the royal residence.

The Duchess of Kent at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships | Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

The Duchess was known for consoling losing Wimbledon finalists, notably a tearful Jana Novotna in 1993, and presented trophies at the championships for many years. She preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, retreating from royal life to spend more than a decade teaching music in a state primary school in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The virtual book of condolence opened on Tuesday, a week ahead of the duchess’s funeral, which will take place at Westminster Cathedral on September 16. The requiem mass will be the first Catholic funeral service staged for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

In a significant move, the King, head of the Church of England, will attend, alongside the Queen and others members of the family.

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Ahead of her funeral, the duchess’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace said. It will then be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on the eve of the requiem mass, where funeral rites including the Rite of Reception, which usually involves the coffin being sprinkled with holy water, and evening prayers known as Vespers will be taken by Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Titular Bishop of Ramsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffin will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel. The following day, the King and Queen and members of the royal family will join the Duke of Kent and members of the duchess’s family for the funeral service from 2pm.

The requiem mass will be led by the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster. Afterwards, the duchess’s coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.