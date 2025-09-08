In 2024, Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William for the memorial service for Lord Robert Fellowes.

The memorial service for Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of Princess Diana, took place at the end of August 2024 at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. Lord Robert Fellowes had been married to Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane Spencer, for more than 40 years.

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent died on September 4, 2025. King Charles shared a statement which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

When is the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, where is it taking place and will Prince Harry attend? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a tribute on their social media channels and wrote: "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family."

The Duchess of Kent is survived by three children – George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. Her granddaughter, Lady Amelia Windsor, posted a black and white photograph of Katharine, Duchess of Kent on her Instagram stories, with a single red heart emoji.

When and where is the Duchess of Kent’s funeral taking place?

A statement on behalf of King Charles with regards the Duchess of Kent’s funeral read: “The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST. Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.

“Her Royal Highness’s coffin will be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, 15th September, where the Rite of Reception and Vespers will take place, on the eve of the Requiem Mass. Thereafter it will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel.

“On the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 th September, Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will join The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.

“Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.

“Flags will be half-masted at all official Royal Residences flying the Union flag on the day of the Funeral.”

The Times reported that “The King will next week become the first monarch to attend a Catholic funeral in Britain in an official capacity since the Reformation more than 400 years ago.

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994. It is thought unlikely that Prince Harry will extend his UK visit to attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, but it is not yet known if he has made a decision.