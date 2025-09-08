Prince Harry was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport and is expected in the UK imminently.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dressed in a dark polo shirt and wearing sunglasses, Prince Harry was photographed at LAX airport on his way to the UK for a four-day visit. This will be his longest visit in the UK since 2022.

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK in 2022 coincided with the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, (Today, September 8 is the third anniversary of her death). In 2022, he was joined by his wife Meghan on the trip and they both attended the funeral of the late monarch. Neither Meghan, nor their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have joined Prince Harry for his UK trip this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Harry was last in the UK in April for a court hearing over the level of security protection he receives from the government. Prince Harry lost the legal challenge and the Prince has previously spoken about his fears over bringing his wife and children to the UK.

After the MY 2 ruling, Prince Harry told the BBC that “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point.”

Prince Harry UK visit: Where is he staying, when is he going to Nottingham, will he see King Charles? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

During his four-day visit to the UK, Prince Harry will attend the WellChild Awards 2025 in London, which will mark the event’s 20th anniversary. Prince Harry said: “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit. For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way.

“Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After attending the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry will visit Nottingham tomorrow (Tuesday September 9) for a charity event where he is set to announce a substantial donation to Children in Need. He will be attending.

On Wednesday September 10 and Thursday September 11, Prince Harry has a number of private meetings and receptions. It is likely that if he was to see his father King Charles, it will be on one of these days.

When did Prince Harry last see his father King Charles?

After receiving the news that his father King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, the father and son last saw each for around 45 minutes in February 2024.

Where is Prince Harry staying on his UK visit?

It is not known where Prince Harry will be staying in the UK. When he attended the memorial service of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in September 2024, he reportedly stayed at Althorp House.

If Prince Harry does meet with his father King Charles, it is extremely unlikely that Prince William will join them.