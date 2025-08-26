Forget the celebrity guests, I was just waiting to hear about Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

I was not a huge fan of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan Season One, so I was not holding out much hope for With Love, Meghan Season Two. I have to confess that I haven’t watched all the episodes yet, but I have to say the first one featuring guests David Chang, Christina Tosi and Daniel Martin was as boring as boring can be. It was not a good episode to kick-start the new series but as ever I persevered as I was more interested in seeing what Chrissy Teigen was like (she featured in episode two).

I would like to believe that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex really would spend six days preparing a sough dough bread in preparation for Chrissy Teigan’s visit, but let’s be honest, as much as I have thought (perhaps for a split second) of attempting a sour dough bread, how many of us have the time or inclination to do so?

When Chrissy Teigen arrives, she is accompanied (albeit very briefly) by her husband John Legend. When Meghan Markle greets him, John asks her how everything is and she says, “Good, I would have asked H (Prince Harry) to come.” All I could think when she said this, yes I would have loved it if Prince Harry came too, it would have made the episode with Chrissy far more interesting!

The episode that I was most looking forward to watching was the third episode, entitled Easy as Pie, with Tan France. For those of you who are not familiar with Tan France, he is the British born fashion designer and entrepreneur who is best known for starring in the Netflix show, Queer Eye.

At the beginning of the episode, the Duchess of Sussex is seen wandering around a local bookstore looking for books as a welcome gift for Tan France as he is a father to two young boys. In the bookstore, Meghan Markle is heard saying, “And I thought, let’s come to my favourite bookstore in town that my friends Jennifer and Victoria created.”

Of course, the minute the Duchess of Sussex mentioned “Jennifer and Victoria” I wanted to know who they were and where exactly the bookstore is located. In September 2024, the Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of the bookstore Godmothers in Summerland, near Montecito.

According to Godmothers’ website, “Godmothers is a local bookstore with a global dream. We believe in our bones that authentic storytelling is the magic medicine our world needs to connect. We are fiercely passionate about bringing diverse people together to share stories, ideas, wisdom, and tools for transformation. Welcome home. You belong here. Godmothers is cheering you on, every step of your journey.”

Godmothers was founded by the Duchess of Sussex’s friends, Jennifer and Victoria, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson. Not only did the Duchess of Sussex speak at the opening of Godmothers, she was joined in the audience by Oprah Winfrey.

After returning from the bookstore, the Duchess of Sussex is seen wrapping the presents and preparing a fruit platter and a Lavender Grey Latte for the arrival of Tan France, yes you did read that correctly, a Lavender Grey Latte.

When Tan France arrives, the duo start preparing Tan France’s favourite breakfast for his boys, French Toast. Whilst I suppose I should have been interested in how to make French Toast, I wasn’t, I couldn’t wait to hear how Tan France met his husband, which led Tan on to ask about her relationship with Prince Harry.

Although I knew that Tan France was married to pediatric nurse and illustrator Rob France since 2007 and they were fathers to Ismail and Isaac, I wasn’t sure how the couple met. Tan France revealed to Meghan in the episode that they met on a dating site 16 years ago and what was the most interesting part of this was that Rob joined the dating site the week he had come out as gay.

Thankfully, Tan then asked Meghan about Prince Harry and said: “Was there a moment, when you knew ‘ I love this guy? The Duchess of Sussex replies: “Yes, that was our third date.”

Tan then says: “You fell in love on your third date?” and Meghan says: “We met in Botswana and we camped five days together, and goes on to say that “You really get to know somebody when you’re in a tent together.”

Tan France continues his line of questioning when it comes to Prince Harry, and asks “Did you tell him first or did he tell you?” (when it came to which one of out the couple told each other they loved one another first).

When the Duchess of Sussex reveals that it was Prince Harry who told her that he loved her first, Tan says “Oh that’s nice”, and tells her that she is starting to blush.

If you are looking for inspiration for recipes, I would tell you to give the second season a miss, but for those of you who want to get a glimpse into the Duchess of Sussex’s family life, you may want to give it a go.

The only other interesting aspect of the second season is the Duchess of Sussex’s clothes, and I can assure you that when I was baking brownies yesterday (yes this is a true occurrence), I wasn’t wearing a designer outfit to bake.

The Duchess of Sussex on the other hand was of course wearing an array of beautiful outfits throughout the episodes. In episode one, she is seen wearing a lovely striped shirtdress, currently sold out. Affordable? No, it is by Carolina Herrera.

I also was a fan of her plum Nera cashmere sweater, dark blue AYR jeans, cashmere trench coat from CO and Heidi Merrick cardigan. However, these are all stunning items, but mostly inaccessible to most of the audience watching.

I think it would be a far better idea for the Duchess of Sussex to have worn more affordable items mixed with designer accessories.