Six years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their senior roles in the royal family.

It seems a lifetime ago that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior roles in the royal family and moved to Montecito in California. At the time, the couple said in a joint statement that “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

Harry and Meghan Netflix deal: Is it coming to an end, how much was it worth, when is Harry coming to the UK?

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

In September 2020, it was announced that Meghan and Harry had signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix. The couple said at the time that “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” and also said: “We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

It has now been reported that the couple’s Netflix deal is to come to an end. According to The Sun, “Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s £100million deal with Netflix has been scrapped.

“The streamer will not renew their contract when it expires in September. The Sussexes and Netflix have mutually decided not to make an official announcement.

When is Prince Harry expected back in the UK?

Prince Harry is expected back in the UK for the WellChild Awards, but at this stage, his wife, Meghan Markle, is not expected to accompany him. September might be an opportune time for Prince Harry to meet with his father KIng Charles for a possible reconciliation.

Meredith Maines, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s head of communications, along with Liam Maguire, who runs the UK public relations team for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently met up with Tobyn Andrae, King Charles’s communications secretary, at a secret meeting in London.