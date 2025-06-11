Why has Meghan Markle’s next appearance been cancelled, has she said the reason behind it?
It looks like the Duchess of Sussex won’t be making an appearance at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala which was due to take place on Saturday June 14. Meghan Markle was set to take to the stage at the awards to accept an honour for championing work for “undeserved communities”.
It had also been reported that as well as attending the gala, the Duchess of Sussex was expected to give a speech at the event. However, it has now been revealed that the National Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala has been cancelled.
Paul Bessire, the museum’s Chief Advancement Officer, sent out an email to guests who were set to attend and wrote: “Los Angeles is experiencing a challenging moment, and our responsibility is clear: to serve as a community resource focused on healing and unity, not celebration.”
The email went on to say that “During challenging times, our role is to support our neighbors and demonstrate the values that make our city and County strong.
“Our Board of Trustees, and all event partners unanimously support this decision.
“We believe this is the right choice for our community and aligns with our shared commitment to serving all Angelenos.
“We will find a future moment to celebrate our work.
“Until then, we will channel our energy towards being welcoming spaces for learning and discovery for everyone who walks through our doors.”
On June 14, King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and other senior royals will attend Trooping the Colour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Trooping the Colour in 2018, the same year they married and one month after the birth of Prince Archie in 2019.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday and shared a video of the couple twerking shortly before her birth. The video provoked a mixed reaction in both the US and the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.