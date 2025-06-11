The Duchess of Sussex was due to make a surprise appearance at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looks like the Duchess of Sussex won’t be making an appearance at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala which was due to take place on Saturday June 14. Meghan Markle was set to take to the stage at the awards to accept an honour for championing work for “undeserved communities”.

It had also been reported that as well as attending the gala, the Duchess of Sussex was expected to give a speech at the event. However, it has now been revealed that the National Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala has been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bessire, the museum’s Chief Advancement Officer, sent out an email to guests who were set to attend and wrote: “Los Angeles is experiencing a challenging moment, and our responsibility is clear: to serve as a community resource focused on healing and unity, not celebration.”

Why has Meghan Markle’s next appearance been cancelled, has she said the reason behind it? Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images for TIME | Getty Images for TIME

The email went on to say that “During challenging times, our role is to support our neighbors and demonstrate the values that make our city and County strong.

“Our Board of Trustees, and all event partners unanimously support this decision.

“We believe this is the right choice for our community and aligns with our shared commitment to serving all Angelenos.

“We will find a future moment to celebrate our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until then, we will channel our energy towards being welcoming spaces for learning and discovery for everyone who walks through our doors.”

On June 14, King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and other senior royals will attend Trooping the Colour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Trooping the Colour in 2018, the same year they married and one month after the birth of Prince Archie in 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday and shared a video of the couple twerking shortly before her birth. The video provoked a mixed reaction in both the US and the UK.