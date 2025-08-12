Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first began their partnership with Netflix in 2020 and are now extending it.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently celebrated her 44th birthday. She shared a photo on Instagram of her blowing out candles on her cake, the caption read: “Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special. To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it ❤️And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary 🍝 Thank you for a standout dining experience.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new deal with Netflix which also involves partnering with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever. In a statement, she said: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” and also said: “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer said: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.” She also said: “The response to their work speaks for itself ‘Harry & Meghan’ gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.”

“More recently, fans have been inspired by ‘With Love, Meghan,’ with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time.”

According to the New York Post, “Marke and Prince Harry’s newly extended partnership with Netflix is reportedly worth significantly less than their original $100 million deal with the streamer.”

When is the second season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show, ‘With Love, Meghan’ out?

The second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ will premiere on Netflix next month.

When is ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ set to air?

A press release about ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration,” reads: “Together, friends and family deck the halls,create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts and share lots of laughs- with simple how-tos to follow at home.” It also read: “It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

It is set to air this December 2025, an exact date has not been specified as yet.