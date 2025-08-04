The Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent her 43rd birthday with close family and friends and is likely to do the same for her 44th birthday celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently photographed at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, which is outside Santa Barbara in California. The couple were reportedly there teaching Prince Archie how to surf.

As Meghan Markle celebrates her 44th birthday on August 4, she is likely to be planning to spend the day with husband Prince Harry, children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and her mother Doria Ragland could be part of the celebrations.

According to the New York Post, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a private celebration for her 43rd birthday last year and was reportedly honoured with an at-home cookout by Prince Harry. The New York Post reported that former royal butler Grant Harrold told them that the Suits alum “will feel loved alongside her husband and her family, as well as some of her best friends”.

How will Meghan Markle celebrate her 44th birthday, will she have a private affair with Prince Harry? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Harrold, who worked as King Charles’ butler for seven years, said Prince Harry is believed to be throwing an at-home cookout for his wife on her special day,” said the Post. Harrold said that Prince Harry is “a gentleman and a good cook, and “he is quite old-fashioned like that”.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, the couple liked to enjoy home cooked meals together at Frogmore Cottage. At the time, a royal source told the Daily Mail that “The duchess has a passion for cooking so it was suggested to include a small plot in the spacious garden where they can grow some of their own produce.

“She regularly cooks for Prince Harry and the cottage will be the perfect place for her to prepare meals with some home grown produce from their own garden. It is understood that she wants to be able to grow vegetables, herbs and soft fruits.”

It is not yet known if and when Meghan Markle might return to the UK. Prince Harry is expected to come back in September for the WellChild Awards but at this stage it is highly unlikely that he will be joined by his wife.

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK is likely to take place close to Donald Trump’s arrival, so it might be difficult for his father King Charles to find time to meet him. However, after aides of both Prince Charles and King Charles met in London recently, there are hopes that the father and son will reconcile next month.

As for Prince Harry’s next visit to the UK following the WellChild Awards, his cousin Peter Phillips has recently got engaged to Harriet Sperling. Although no wedding date has been set, Phillips and Sperling will undoubtedly invite both Prince Harry and Meghan to their nuptials.