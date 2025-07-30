The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in California in January 2020.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January of this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home that they share with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was under threat from the Los Angeles wildfires. Montecito in California was put under a red flag weather warning, which according to the National Weather Service website, “is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger. These products are written for land and fire managers to highlight the increased fire danger.”

After the couple’s friends and family had to flee their home for ongoing wildfires, the Duke and Duchess also shared a statement on their website which read: 'If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home in tsunami warning zone, do they have to evacuate? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

The couple also said: “'Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials,' they said, noting the American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

At the time of writing, a tsunami Advisory remains in effect for the coast area of California from Rincon Point, California (15 miles SE of Santa Barbara) to Humboldt/Del Norte Line, California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “There are two types of tsunamis: a local-source tsunami and distant-source tsunami. The Tuesday quake from off the coast of Russia was a distant-source event.”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that “Distant-source tsunamis for Southern California typically come from Japan, Chile or Alaska. According to the California Geological Survey, the worst-case scenario would be a tsunami generated from the eastern Aleutian Islands in Alaska. It would take five to six hours to arrive — providing some time for notification and evacuation. When it did arrive, though, it could produce more than one significantly large surge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to evacuate?

At the time of writing, the Montecito Fire Protection said there is no need for residents to evacuate. In June 2025, it was reported that despite splitting up, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry intend to remain living primarily in Montecito.

Katy Perry was recently spotted on a dinner date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal.