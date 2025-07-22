A cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry was found dead at her family home with a firearm nearby, an inquest into her death heard.

Rosie Roche, 20, was related to the royal brothers on their mother’s side of the family, and was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle. She was found dead at her family home on July 14.

According to The Sun, Ms Roche was found by her mother and sister and a firearm was found close to her body at the Wiltshire property. The student, who was studying English literature at Durham University, had been packing to go on a trip with friends at the time of her death.

An inquest into her death was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon’s coroner’s court and has been adjourned until October 25.

Police have said that Ms Roche’s death was “non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement”, according to area coroner Grant Davies.

An online obituary for Ms Roche read: “Roche Rosie Jeanne Burke – Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”

Ms Roche’s death comes after another tragic passing close to the royal family. Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, died in February 2024 after taking his own life. Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and is the cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William.

He died from a head injury at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds, with a gun found near his body. Lady Gabriella later said that she believed that his death was “likely provoked” by an adverse reaction to medication he had been taking.

Lady Gabriella’s statement read: "I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone."