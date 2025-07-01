The King is bidding the “fondest of farewells” to the royal train after approving its decommissioning following decades of service.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King is said to have fond memories of the train, which features a carriage created for Charles in the mid-1980s which he still uses now he is King, and the Prince of Wales is aware and supports the decommissioning decision. James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, described the move as an example of the royal household applying “fiscal discipline” in its drive to deliver “value for money”.

Mr Chalmers said: “The royal train, of course, has been part of national life for many decades, loved and cared for by all those involved. But in moving forward we must not be bound by the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just as so many parts of the royal household’s work have been modernised and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too, the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells, as we seek to be disciplined and forward-looking in our allocation of funding. With His Majesty’s support it has therefore been decided that the process to decommission the royal train will commence next year.”

The King is bidding the “fondest of farewells” to the royal train after approving its decommissioning following decades of service. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles and other members of the royal family will rely on two new helicopters when the nine-carriage train stops running ahead of a maintenance contract ending in early 2027, according to the annual royal accounts. The annual accounts showed the Sovereign Grant, which supports the official duties of the royal family, will remain for a fourth consecutive year at £86.3 million, while royal travel increased by £500,000 to £4.7 million and payroll costs were up £2 million to £29.9 million.

The royal train was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh and was decorated and furnished to meet the needs of senior royals, and in 2020 William and Kate made a 1,250-mile train journey over three days to thank key and frontline workers and communities for their efforts during the pandemic. The annual accounts state the decision was taken for a number of reasons including the cost of storing and maintaining the train against its level of use, significant investment was needed to keep the train in use beyond 2027 and the new helicopters were reliable alternatives.

Mr Chalmers said: “Before it finally goes out of service, it is our hope that the train will make further visits to parts of the UK, while discussions will begin on finding a long-term home where some particularly historic elements might go on public display.”