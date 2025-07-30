Jessica Mulroney has reportedly split from her husband Ben Mulroney, the eldest son of the late Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada.

Jessica Mulroney has reportedly split from husband Ben Mulroney after 16 years of marriage. The couple married in 2008 in St Patrick’s Basilica in Montreal, Canada after first meeting when they were 17 and 14 respectively.

According to Page Six, “She is no longer wearing her wedding ring and apparently broke the news of the split to friends when she attended a glitzy wedding in Toronto last month.”

A source told Page Six that “They’re split,” and went on to say that “Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

Toronto based stylist Jessica Mulroney’s husband Ben Mulroney is the eldest son of Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada. However, she is best known for being the former best friend of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle first became close when Meghan was filming Suits in Canada and the couple soon became great friends. Jessica Mulroney and husband Ben, share three children, daughter Ivy and twins, Brian and John.

Jessica Mulroney’s daughter Ivy was a flower girl at Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 and Brian and John were pageboys. Other flower girls at the wedding were Princess Charlotte, Florence van Custem, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt and Zalie Warren.

Other page boys were Prince George and Jasper Dyer. When Jessica and Ben Mulroney’s son Brian entered St George's Chapel, Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, he pulled a face. His father Ben said: “I asked him and he said he'd never heard a trumpet before. And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers - none of that was there during the rehearsal.”

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, Meghan Markle reportedly flew to Toronto in September 2018 to visit Jessica. Elle reported that she “reportedly flew on a domestic flight with Air Canada on 21 August 21 to visit her BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney, flanked by two secret service agents, for her first solo trip as a Duchess.”

In Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Meghan and Harry, Jessica Mulroney appeared to have featured in the second episode. Before Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in the Walled Garden of Kensington Palace, it seems that Meghan had a video call with Jessica. Just as she is approaching the setting, Meghan said: “Oh my God Jess, it’s happening. He told me not to peek.”

In 2020, Meghan and Jessica’s friendship reportedly came to an end after Sasha Exeter, a Toronto-based influencer posted a video where she alleged that Jessica had attempted to silence her and threaten her livelihood.

The Cut reported that in the video,”Jessica had privately responded to a call-to-action Exeter had posted on her Instagram Stories about Black Lives Matter, in which she urged people with large followings to post about it too.

Exeter said that Mulroney “took offense” at the call-to-action, believing it was aimed at her even though Exeter didn’t name anyone in the post.

“Over the course of a week, Exeter says she was sent “a trail of offensive messages” from Mulroney, in which Mulroney tried to explain why she hadn’t posted about BLM, including that she was busy doing promo for her show.”

Jessica Mulroney reportedly commented and apologised on Exeter’s video, but it has since been deleted. In June, Jessica took to X and said: “The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community.

“And while I can’t change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future. I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I’m going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family.

“I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong and for that I am truly sorry.

“I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right the wrong.”