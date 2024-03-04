Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney will receive a state funeral after passing away at the age of 84 in a Palm Beach hospital in Florida. Brian Mulroney’s daughter Caroline Mulroney said on X, formerly known as Twitter that “On behalf of my mother and family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family.”

In response to Caroline Mulroney’s post, one person said: “Sincere condolences Minister with appreciation for your late father’s service to Canada,’ whilst another said: “Great man, great statesman, great human, RIP.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his thoughts on Brian Mulroney on X and said: “Brian Mulroney loved Canada. I’m devastated to learn of his passing.

“He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years-he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.”

“As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge-and celebrate- Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic and prosperous country we all know today.”

The Times reported that “Brian Mulroney achieved the rare distinction of being the most popular prime minister in Canadian history — and the least popular.” It also revealed that “Mulroney was a complicated figure. He had an easy charm, combined with square-jawed good looks and abundant confidence, but his many enemies considered him smooth, showy, manipulative and self-regarding.”

The late Brian Mulroney had four children Caroline, Nicholas, Mark and Ben and was married to Mila. He received treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023 and had undergone a heart procedure. When Brian Mulroney was first elected as Prime Minister in 1984, he achieved the largest majority in Canadian history with 211 of 282 seats. When Brian Mulroney became prime minister, it was the country’s first Conservative government in 26 years.

Brian Mulroney’s government was reelected in 1988, but he left his position with the lowest approval rating in Canadian history. He had a close relationship with former US President George HW Bush and gave a eulogy at his funeral, as well as that of another former President, Ronald Reagan.

One of the late Brian Mulroney’s children is the Canadian television presenter Ben Mulroney, who is married to Jessica Mulroney, a former best friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The pair struck up a friendship on the set of Suits in Toronto, Canada, and Jessica and Ben’s children, Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney and daughter Ivy Mulroney were amongst Meghan’s wedding attendants when she married Prince Harry.

Jessica Mulroney with daughter Ivy at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

However Jessica and Meghan’s friendship faltered and as the Daily Mail explained, “it appears as though the pair became distant, when Jessica became embroiled in a 'white privilege' row with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.

Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Sasha posted on her Instagram Stories and encouraged her followers and fellow influencers to speak out about the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the blogger claims Jessica 'took offence' from her 'generic call to action' post.”