Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles' cancer diagnosis saying that it could 'reunify' family
Prince Harry has spoken out for the first time since King Charles' cancer diagnosis, saying his father's recent health scare could "reunify" the family. The Duke of Sussex flew back to the UK from his home in the US after the announcement that the monarch had been diagnosed with an unidentified cancer, meeting with King Charles for an hour before jetting back to the US the next day. During his short trip, the Prince is said to have not met with his brother, Prince William, who he is reportedly in a feud with.
However, in an interview with Good Morning America while promoting the 2025 Invictus Games in British Columbia, Prince Harry said that "any illness bring families together". He said: "Throughout all of these [Invictus] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together. So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
He added that he was sure that there would be some reunion with the family in the wake of the 75-year-old monarch's diagnosis, but said that the status of the King's health would stay between the family. He had not met with his father since King Charles' coronation in May 2023, with a particularly strained relation with his brother, however added that the entire family would rally around the patriarch.
In the interview, Prince Harry, who recently re-launched the 'Sussex' brand with his wife Meghan Markle, also hinted towards potentially seeking American citizenship, but added that it was not a current priority. He said: "I have no idea... I am here... American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly it is not a high priority right now."
Prince Harry was in Whistler, British Columbia, to visit a training camp for the 2025 Invictus Games alongside Meghan. He tried his hand at sit-ski during the visit, an event which is due to premiere at the games next year. The games, first held in 2014, were created by the Prince to allow both serving and veteran servicemen and woman who are wounded, injured or sick to take part in sporting events.
