Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, in an interview with Good Morning America while promoting the 2025 Invictus Games in British Columbia, Prince Harry said that "any illness bring families together". He said: "Throughout all of these [Invictus] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together. So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that he was sure that there would be some reunion with the family in the wake of the 75-year-old monarch's diagnosis, but said that the status of the King's health would stay between the family. He had not met with his father since King Charles' coronation in May 2023, with a particularly strained relation with his brother, however added that the entire family would rally around the patriarch.

In the interview, Prince Harry, who recently re-launched the 'Sussex' brand with his wife Meghan Markle, also hinted towards potentially seeking American citizenship, but added that it was not a current priority. He said: "I have no idea... I am here... American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly it is not a high priority right now."