Princess Anne’s eldest son Peter Phillips has announced his engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a year of dating, Princess Anne’s eldest son Peter Phillips has shared the news that he is engaged to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. In a statement, the couple said: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Mrs Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling announced their engagement in a photoshoot and interview with HELLO! Magazine. The couple first made their debut as a couple back in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials and she also appeared at Royal Ascot the following month where she met King Charles.

In June 2025, I reported that Harriet Sperling joined Peter Phillps in a carriage during the Royal Procession, prompting speculation that the couple could soon be about to get engaged. Peter Phillips was previously involved in a relationship with Lindsay Wallace, a childhood friend of his sister, Zara Tindall.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling engagement, does she have kids, will Prince Harry attend their wedding? Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are seen in the royal box of Centre Court for the women's singles quarter-final tennis match between Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the tenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

When Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were spotted at the Badminton Horse Trials, a source told The Sun that “They looked completely smitten and he was grinning from ear to ear.

“He looked like the cat that got the cream and acted without a care in the world.

“He didn’t seem to mind who saw them together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne, Princess Royal (L) with Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips as they attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2025 in Ascot, England? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“She looked very happy and relaxed in his company and pleased to be shown off at one of the biggest social events in the equestrian world.

“His love life has certainly taken some very public twists and turns in recent years.

“But they looked extremely close and seemed like they had known each other for some time.

“They certainly seemed very happy and appeared to be over any past relationship woes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Harriet Sperling, does she have children?

Harriet Sperling is an NHS nurse and a freelance writer. In an essay for Woman Alive, Harriet Sperling under her maiden name Harriet Sanders, wrote about being a single mother and said: “In the earlier years of my journey as a single mother to my daughter, resources were scarce , and the future was uncertain. Yet in the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love.

“A love that is able to be solely devoted to your child.”

Harriet’s daughter Georgia was born in 2012.

Does Peter Phillips have children?

Yes, Peter Phillips has two daughters, Savannah and Isla from his 12-year marriage to Autumn Kelly. Georgia, Savannah and Isla have reportedly met one another at various events over the last year.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come to Peter Phillips’s wedding to Harriet Sperling?

At this stage, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have not yet set a date. It is thought likely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the wedding of Peter Phillips, who is the first cousin to Prince Harry and Prince William.

When it was their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, her eldest grandchild Peter Phillips walked to the left of Prince Harry who was next to Prince William.