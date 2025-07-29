It is hard to believe that it was 44 years since the then Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Lady Diana Spencer had only recently turned 20 and her wedding to Prince Charles was watched by 750 million viewers across 74 countries.
Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles was attended by the likes of world leaders including US president at the time Ronald Reagan, Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco and the then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Her wedding dress, which was hand embroidered with 10,000 micro pearls, was made by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.
Although Princess Diana had the option to borrow the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara from the Queen that has been worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, Diana chose to wear her family;s Spencer tiara, also worn by her sisters on their big days.
When it came to Princess Diana’s bridesmaids, they were Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, India Hicks, Clementine Hambro, Sarah-Jane Gaselee and Catherine Cameron.
Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s daughter, is now Lady Sarah Chatto, she is married to Daniel Chatto and has two sons, Samuel and Arthur, she is also Prince Harry’s godmother.
At 17, Lady Sarah Chatto was the oldest bridesmaid at the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles.
India Hicks’s mother Lady Pamela Hicks had been lady-in-waiting to the Queen, India was 13 at the time of Charles and Diana’s wedding. She went on to marry David Flint Wood on September 10, 2021, the couple share five children together.
Daughter of investment banker Richard Hambro and the great- granddaughter of Winston Churchill, Clementine Hambro was five at Princess Diana’s wedding. She also was a pupil at the Young England kindergarten, where Princess Diana worked.
Clementine Hambro married Orlando Fraser and the coup[le share four children together.
Sarah-Jane Gaselee, who was 11 at Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles, is the daughter of racehorse trainer Nick Gaselee. She married film producer Paul Andrews and the couple had two children. According to Tatler, “She sold her bridesmaid dress to Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, in 1999 for an estimated £11,000, a decision she reportedly ‘bitterly regrets.”
Granddaughter of the 12th Marquess and Marchioness of Lothian, Catherine Cameron was the daughter of the then Prince Charles’s friend Lady Cecil Cameron. Catherine Cameron became a literary agent.
Princess Diana’s pageboys were Lord Nicholas Windsor and Edward Van Cutsem.
Lord Nicholas Windsor, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, was 11 at the time. Lord Nicholas Windsor converted to Catholicism to marry Paola Louise Marcia Doimi de Lupis in 2006, the couple share three children.
Edward Van Cutsem was only eight years old at the wedding, he married the Duke of Westminster’s daughter Lady Tamara Grosvenor, and the couple share three children.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.