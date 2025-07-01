Princess Diana may have died in 1997, but even today in 2025, her sons Princes William and Harry have been determined to continue her legacy. In an ITV documentary, the Prince of Wales spoke about the impact of his visits with his mother to The Passage homelessness shelter.

In the ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. Prince William said: “My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and me both there. I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect.”

He also revealed that “My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, and having a laugh and joking with everyone.

"I remember at the time, kind of thinking, well, if everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad.

“But it was incredible how happy an environment it was.”

Princess Diana will not only be remembered for her help with the homeless but for changing the attitude to people living with Aids. In April 1987, Princess Diana opened the UK's first purpose-built HIV/Aids unit for patients infected with the virus, at London Middlesex Hospital.

Aside from her charitable work, Princess Diana will also be remembered for her fashion. When it came to her dressed down style, she often wore oversized sweatshirts and cycling shorts, and TikTok users have in recent years tried to recreate her looks.

Princess Diana also favoured power suits, and glamorous dresses by the likes of Catherine Walker Versace and even Dior. One of my all -time favourite looks was when she wore a black, off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress to a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London. It was dubbed the ‘Revenge Dress’ as she wore it after her husband, the then Prince Charles admitted adultery on TV.

Here are some of my favourite outfits worn by Princess Diana over the years.

1 . The then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and the then Diana, Princess of Wales leave St. Paul's Cathedral following their wedding on July 29, 1981 Princess Diana's wedding dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel | Getty Images Share

2 . The then Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles visit Alice Spring School of the Air on March 21, 1983 in Alice Springs, Australia Princess Diana in a dress by Jan Van Velden | Getty Images Share

3 . Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles visit Newcastle, Australia on March 29, 1983 during the Royal Tour of Australia Princess Diana in a beautiful pink dress by Catherine Walker | Getty Images Share