Lady Marina Windsor has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she is engaged to Nico Macauley.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Marina Windsor has taken to Instagram to reveal that she is getting married. Lady Marina Windsor shared photographs of herself with her new fiancé Nico Macauley and wrote: : “Very happy! 💞🎊🌸,” Following her news, Chess Worsley wrote: “The best best happiest news ever 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 ✨✨✨✨ xxxx,” whilst Marina Cochrane said: “My favourite duo. Love you both so so much. Still crying 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.”

A month ago, Lady Marina Windsor shared a photograph of herself with sister Amelia on Instagram and wrote: “OCEAN with David Attenborough, an extraordinarily important and breathtaking film. Beautiful, powerful, and heartbreaking all combined in a tour de force passionate call to action to protect our ocean and all its vital and magical ecosystems once and for all- and in doing so- life itself. A mammoth congratulations to all who were involved in the making of this epic film and its premiere yesterday, let’s hope it helps create the changes so desperately needed to revive and restore our ocean 🐋🩵🌊🐬🪸🐠🪼🦈 @bluemarinefoundation 🩵.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Marina Windsor has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she is engaged to Nico Macauley. Sylvana Windsor, Countess of St Andrews (L) and Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor attend a gala pre-wedding dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on April 28, 2011 in London,. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Lady Marina Windsor, she is the older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor, who has been dubbed the most beautiful member of the royal family. She is also the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick and is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews.

Princess Marina Windsor, is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, who is first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and is the third cousin of Princes William and Harry. According to Tatler magazine, “After graduating from university, Marina went on to work for a number of charities including Veterans Aid, Beat Routes Charity, Eco-nnect and The Big Give, where she is currently Philanthropic Executive. She keeps a relatively low profile, and has expressed an interest in working in foreign diplomacy in the past.”

In 2023, Lady Amelia Windsor collaborated with Pretty Ballerinas to launch a capsule collection of sustainable shoes. Pretty Ballerinas said at the time that “Each pair has been thoughtfully designed using recycled garments for the canvas, recycled rubber for the soles and digitally printed designs.” Earlier that year, she was spotted visiting an Oxfam branch near the West London flat she shares with her sister, Lady Marina.