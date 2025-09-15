Duchess of Kent’s coffin arrives at Westminster Cathedral on eve of funeral

The Duchess of Kent’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Cathedral on the eve of her funeral.

The Duchess of Kent made her final journey to Westminster Cathedral today as her coffin was received ahead of her funeral service, with her family looking on. A solemn air fell on the cathedral as soldiers from The Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment she supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief, were given the duty of carrying the coffin from the royal hearse into the place of worship.

Katharine, wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of September 4. She was 92.

In 1994, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Immediate family, including her widower, the Duke of Kent and their daughter Lady Helen Taylor, had been welcomed by the Dean of Westminster Cathedral Father Slawomir Witon and watched from the cathedral steps as the soldiers slowly carried the coffin.

It was draped with the royal standard which had a white ermine border signifying she was the spouse of a prince, and there was a large floral display on top of the standard.

Members of the royal family (from third left to right) Timothy Taylor, the Countess of St Andrews, the Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and the Duke of Kent stand together as the coffin of the Duchess of Kent arrives at Westminster Cathedral | Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Ahead of the coffin’s arrival, the Duke of Kent’s siblings - Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra - entered the cathedral to take their place before a series of private funeral rites, including a Vigil for the Deceased, Rite of Reception, which usually involves the coffin being sprinkled with holy water, and evening prayers known as Vespers taken by Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Titular Bishop of Ramsbury.

The requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, will be held on Tuesday and is set to include mourners the King and Queen, as well as other senior royals. It will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

Born in February 1933, Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley was the fourth child of Sir William Worsley, 4th Baronet, Lord-lieutenant of North Riding, and his wife, Joyce Morgan Brunner.

Ironically, she was a descendant of Oliver Cromwell through his youngest daughter Frances, and became a royal after meeting Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, while he was stationed at Catterick Camp.

The Duke is the eldest son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. He is 89 years old.