Lady Helen Taylor walked arm-in-arm with her father, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent at her late mother’s vigil.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, was seen walking with a cane at the vigil held in honour of his late wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent. After a period of ill-health, the Duchess of Kent passed away at her home at Kensington Palace on September 4, she was 92.

On Monday September 15, her coffin was transported from her home at Kensington Palace to Westminster Cathedral for a private vigil, her funeral is taking place there today on Tuesday September 16.

Buckingham Palace released details of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral and said: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 th September, Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will join The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.

George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews (L), Prince Edward Duke of Kent (3L) and his daughter Lady Helen Taylor (2L) look on the as the bearer party carry the coffin in to Westminster Cathedral ahead of the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent on September 15, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. Flags will be half-masted at all official Royal Residences flying the Union flag on the day of the Funeral.”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement following the Duchess of Kent’s death. The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.

Following Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales also released a statement which read: “Our thoughts today are with the Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.

“The duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music.

“She will be a much missed member of the family.”

The message was signed “W & C”.

What time is the Duchess of Kent’s funeral?

In the statement released by Buckingham Palace about the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, it read: “The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST.”

Who are the Duke and Duchess of Kent’s children?

The Duke and Duchess of Kent’s children are George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

How old is Lady Helen Taylor?

Lady Helen Taylor is 61.

Who is Lady Amelia Windsor?

Lady Amelia Windsor is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews who is married to historian and lecturer Sylvana Palma Tomaselli. Her siblings are Lord Edward Downpatrick and Lady Marina Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor. In June of this year Lady Marina Windsor, 32, revealed that she is engaged to be married to Nico Macauley.

Lady Amelia Windsor has been dubbed by Tatler magazine as ‘the most beautiful royal.’