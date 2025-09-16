The Duchess of Kent’s funeral is taking place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday September 16.

When the Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 92 on September 4, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.

“Members of the public wishing to pay their condolences to Her Royal Highness's family can do so using this form .

Buckingham Palace also released details of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, which is taking place today on September 16. The statement read: “The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST. Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.

Her Royal Highness’s coffin will be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, 15th September, where the Rite of Reception and Vespers will take place, on the eve of the Requiem Mass. Thereafter it will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel.

“On the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 th September, Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will join The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.

“Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.

“Flags will be half-masted at all official Royal Residences flying the Union flag on the day of the Funeral.”

Why has Queen Camilla pulled out of attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral?

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Camilla has pulled out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral while she recovers from acute sinusitis.

King Charles is still expected to attend the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.