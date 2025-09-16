President of the United States Donald Trump is expected to touch down at Stansted Airport for his state visit this week.

Air Force One will land at the Essex airport on Tuesday ahead of Trump's second state visit to the UK. Donald and Melania Trump will arrive at a private terminal at London Stansted before heading to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where they will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mr and Mrs Trump are expected to arrive in the UK on Tuesday night. The timing when Donald Trump is due to arrive has not been confirmed however one user has posted the reported time on X.

The user wrote: “President Trump due to arrive at Stansted around 20:50 this evening”. However, this has not been verified.

The president is not expected to make any public engagements on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, instead remaining within the private Windsor Castle estate.

Tuesday

Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The following day, the couple will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, before a formal welcome by King Charles and Queen Camilla. A royal salute will be fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

Wednesday

There will be a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with all four members of the royal family in attendance alongside the US president and first lady.

After visiting the State Dining Room and special US-themed display of the Royal Collection, the group will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath.

There will later be a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets over Windsor Castle’s east lawn, followed by a traditional grand state banquet with around 150 guests.

Thursday

President Trump will meet Sir Keir at Chequers, alongside his wife, Lady Victoria. After viewing the Sir Winston Churchill archives, there will be a bilateral meeting between the two world leaders.

The pair will later attend a business reception at the site hosted by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Sir Keir and Lady Victory will say goodbye to the Trumps at Chequers. The Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of the King, is to bid the final farewell to them to mark the end of the state visit.