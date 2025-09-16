President Donald Trump has filed a 15 billion dollar (£11bn) defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and four of its journalists.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lawsuit filed in US District Court in Florida names several articles and one book written by two of the publication’s journalists and published in the lead up to the 2024 election. The lawsuit says they are “part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump”.

“Defendants published such statements negligently, with knowledge of the falsity of the statements, and/or with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity,” the lawsuit says. In a Truth Social post announcing the lawsuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump accused The New York Times of lying about him and defaming him, saying it has become “a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party”. Mr Trump has gone after other media outlets, including filing a 10 billion dollar (£7.3bn) defamation lawsuit against the The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch in July after the newspaper published a story reporting on his ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump has filed a 15 billion dollar (£11bn) defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and four of its journalists. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The New York Times said last week that it had been threatened with legal action by the White House, following articles about a crude birthday note given to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The note bears Trump’s signature, but the president has denied being its author.

The suit accuses the NYT, as well as other “legacy media” regarded as opponents, of engaging in election interference. It points to the paper’s decision to endorse the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the last presidential race. The NYT made the endorsement while other major outlets took the unusual move of refusing to endorse a candidate in the race. The Washington Post, owned by the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, opted against endorsing a candidate.

The decision was criticised by some as an attempt to appease Trump and led to a backlash among subscribers and Post employees. The NYT has not commented on the latest lawsuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New York Times is owned by The New York Times Company, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, control of the company is effectively held by the Ochs-Sulzberger family.

They have maintained control for over a century through a special class of shares (Class B) that gives them the majority of voting power, even though they own only a minority of the total equity. The current chairman and publisher is A.G. Sulzberger, a member of the family’s fifth generation involved in running the paper.