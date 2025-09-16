An anti-Trump protest is taking place in Windsor today (Tuesday 16 September) as the US President lands at Stansted Airport for his UK state visit.

The protest in Windsor has been organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, which is also holding a larger anti-Trump protest in London on Wednesday (17 September). The group posted on X: “The public in Windsor want to make their voices heard. Please line the High Street for a static, peaceful visual demonstration that Trump is not welcome here!”.

The protest is taking place outside Winsor Parish Church, assembling at 6pm. It has been branded as a ‘Trump not welcome’ protest. It comes as Donald Trump is set to land at Stansted Airport this evening at around 8pm ahead of his state visit.

The president is not expected to make any public engagements on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, instead remaining within the private Windsor Castle estate. Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.

Trump is expected to leave on Thursday. Thousands are expected to take to the streets across the country in protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.

Stop Trump Coalition demonstrators will gather in Portland Place in central London on Wednesday before marching towards Parliament Square.

A spokeswoman for the Stop Trump Coalition said: “After seeing the UK’s largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit. Starmer’s response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he’s welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people.

“We do not want our government to trade away our democracy and decency.” The Stop Trump Coalition rally will be compered by comedian Nish Kumar and writer Coco Khan, with speakers including the new leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

It is understood there will be a “significant policing operation” in place for London’s protest, and the Metropolitan Police will release more details on Tuesday.