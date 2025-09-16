Red Arrows flight path: Iconic RAF jets to fly over UK skies during Donald Trump UK visit - full route, timings and locations
The RAF jets will leave RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, September 17, and fly over London before returning to the site. This will mark the occasion of the American president's three-day visit to the UK, which begins on Tuesday, September 16.
The Red Arrows will be spotted across parts of Lincolnshire from around 4.15pm to 4.25pm and then again from around 4.55pm to 5.05pm as the planes return. According to the RAF Red Arrows website, the flight path south will take the Red Arrows over villages like Metheringham, Martin, Heckington, Holbeach, and Newton.
On the return trip north, the planes are set to fly over the Vale of Belvoir, Foston, Stubton, Brant Broughton, and Harmston. Listed below to is when and where to see the jets on Wednesday 17 September.
- RAF Waddington - 4.18pm
- West of Martin - 4.20pm
- North of Heckington - 4.22pm
- North of Newton - 4.25pm
- North west of Armston - 4.30pm
- South of Keyston - 4.31pm
- North of Fen Drayton - 4.34pm
- East of Nuthampstead - 4.37pm
- South of Brayford - 4.40pm
- Vicinity of Brent Resevoir - 4.42pm
- Vicinity of Hounslow Heath - 4.43pm
- Vicinity of Heathrow - 4.44pm
- Vicinity of Windsor Castle - 4.45pm
- Vicinity of Clewer Village - 4.46pm
- North east of Holmer Green - 4.47pm
- South east of Upper Wincherdon - 4.49pm
- North east of Belvoir - 5pm
- RAF Waddington - 5.03pm
Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.