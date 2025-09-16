The iconic Red Arrows will take to the skies for a flypast during Donald Trump's state visit.

The RAF jets will leave RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, September 17, and fly over London before returning to the site. This will mark the occasion of the American president's three-day visit to the UK, which begins on Tuesday, September 16.

The Red Arrows will be spotted across parts of Lincolnshire from around 4.15pm to 4.25pm and then again from around 4.55pm to 5.05pm as the planes return. According to the RAF Red Arrows website, the flight path south will take the Red Arrows over villages like Metheringham, Martin, Heckington, Holbeach, and Newton.

The iconic Red Arrows will take to the skies for a flypast during Donald Trump's state visit. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On the return trip north, the planes are set to fly over the Vale of Belvoir, Foston, Stubton, Brant Broughton, and Harmston. Listed below to is when and where to see the jets on Wednesday 17 September.

RAF Waddington - 4.18pm

West of Martin - 4.20pm

North of Heckington - 4.22pm

North of Newton - 4.25pm

North west of Armston - 4.30pm

South of Keyston - 4.31pm

North of Fen Drayton - 4.34pm

East of Nuthampstead - 4.37pm

South of Brayford - 4.40pm

Vicinity of Brent Resevoir - 4.42pm

Vicinity of Hounslow Heath - 4.43pm

Vicinity of Heathrow - 4.44pm

Vicinity of Windsor Castle - 4.45pm

Vicinity of Clewer Village - 4.46pm

North east of Holmer Green - 4.47pm

South east of Upper Wincherdon - 4.49pm

North east of Belvoir - 5pm

RAF Waddington - 5.03pm

Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.